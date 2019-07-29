Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Stock Price Rose; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Ciena (CIEN) Position by $319,569

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 8,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,649 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 332,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 1.00M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07 million, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $188.7. About 174,560 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $147.12M for 17.47 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 3,691 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 1,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 383 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 153,342 shares in its portfolio. Goodnow Ltd Liability owns 437,168 shares or 12.64% of their US portfolio. 13,228 were reported by Twin Tree Lp. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 143,808 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 0.09% or 19,182 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 5,664 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd holds 48,429 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 87,813 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 81,930 shares. Amer Management reported 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $75,820 was made by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 50,000 shares to 224,720 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 103,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

