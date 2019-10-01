Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (PBR) by $2.25 Million; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $4.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (PBR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 8.70M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.46M, down from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 2.14 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 10/03/2018 – PETROBRAS PASADENA REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 11/04/2018 – Petrobras Oil Clout Shrinks in Brazil as Global Majors Weigh In; 17/05/2018 – PETROBRAS, GOVT TO RESUME TOR TALKS AFTER ADVISORS HEARD:FINMIN; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS: CO. RECEIVED BRL286.2M FINE PAYMENT FROM ULTRAGAZ; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS 4Q ADJ EBITDA R$12.99B, EST. R$23.86B; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA ENDED 2017 WITH $850M IN CASH: GRISOLIA; 28/03/2018 – Petrobras to end idling of fertilizer factories in October; 22/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS INVESTORS LOOKING AT REFINING PARTNERSHIPS WANT GUARANTIES THAT THERE WILL NO GOVERNMENT INTERFERENCE ON PRICING; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to mothball two fertilizer factories; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT WILL NOT COMPENSATE PETROBRAS FOR PRICE CUT: CEO

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 877,276 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Trust by 310,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

