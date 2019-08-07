Capital Growth Management LP Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $37.28 Million; Boston Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $74.99 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 48.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 billion, up from 46.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 49.78M shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.23. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.82 million shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $274.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 118,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

