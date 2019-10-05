Capital Growth Management LP Has Lifted Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC) Stake; Goodnow Investment Group Upped By $21.21 Million Its Yelp (YELP) Position

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC) stake by 125.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 1.15 million shares as Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC)’s stock rose 2.43%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 2.07M shares with $35.37M value, up from 915,000 last quarter. Retail Opportunity Invts now has $2.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 605,685 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC)

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased Yelp Inc (YELP) stake by 1243.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodnow Investment Group Llc acquired 623,705 shares as Yelp Inc (YELP)’s stock declined 11.58%. The Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 673,865 shares with $23.03M value, up from 50,160 last quarter. Yelp Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 499,715 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Site Centers Corp stake by 1.70 million shares to 1.45 million valued at $19.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 340,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (NYSE:PBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold YELP shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 59.68 million shares or 12.58% less from 68.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 172,152 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 143,094 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 467,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 26,958 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 231,117 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl stated it has 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company reported 43,238 shares stake. Cambiar Lc has 145,393 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 51,594 shares. 328,412 are held by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 14,241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 191,858 shares. Goodnow Inv Grp Ltd Com has 3.06% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).