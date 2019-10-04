Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Stake in Geo Group New (GEO) as Market Value Declined; Assetmark Position in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Has Decreased by $14.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 529,980 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 214,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 400,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.06M, down from 615,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 2.69M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group, CoreCivic fall after Fifth Third turns away from private prison firms – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unique High-Yield Opportunity: GEO Group At 11% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.60 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 10,100 shares. Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 19,004 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6,337 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.06 million shares. Private Advsrs Inc holds 7,907 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Lc holds 32,611 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motco reported 690 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.14% or 338,669 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Inv Management Limited has invested 0.4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Davidson Advisors owns 2.39% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 340,180 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.46% or 1.40 million shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 10,072 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 233,743 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Com holds 0.71% or 16,290 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead’s Descovy gains PrEP indication – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Key Questions for Gilead Sciences’ New CEO – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.