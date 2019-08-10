Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 17.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 30,000 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 3.53%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 205,000 shares with $5.42M value, up from 175,000 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $5.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.89M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 126 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 117 reduced and sold their equity positions in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now have: 68.21 million shares, down from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Commerce Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 93 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 246,626 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Nomura Holdings reported 11,321 shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 0.06% or 12,306 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Huntington Natl Bank owns 14,976 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,568 shares in its portfolio. 19,606 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 116,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Co reported 588,512 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 258,841 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HZNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of HZNP September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Commerce Bank holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for 7.24 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 112,596 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.77% invested in the company for 317,883 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 371,886 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.