Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP); As At&T (Put) (T) Share Value Rose, 683 Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 346,884 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 9.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $31.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 8.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 27,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales.

