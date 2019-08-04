Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Stake by $19.55 Million; As Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stock Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 16,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 194,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 210,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 215,748 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) by 207.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 222,984 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 12 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis companies are having a horrible summer as scandals mount and stocks slide – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Investing News Network” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Bank Organizes Corporate Trust and Institutional Services Under New Name, WSFS Institutional Services – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WSFS Financial Corporation Welcomes Three New Board Members – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is WSFS Financial (WSFS) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Photo Release — Children Volunteers Take to their Communities for WSFS Bank’s 6th Annual Take Your Children to the Community Week – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 65,073 shares to 289,812 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 8,833 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny accumulated 36,454 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 8,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Franklin reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 33,407 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us invested in 259,061 shares. 48,955 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Df Dent & Inc stated it has 109,730 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,152 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc has 319,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.