Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake by $1.05 Million; Fred Alger Management Has Raised Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake by $3.90 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07 million, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.38. About 260,911 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 210203.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 60,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 60,988 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 29 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 1.99M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il stated it has 138,359 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bbt Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.72% or 2,745 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc Inc reported 1,705 shares. Advisors Cap Ltd has 0.26% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Btc Mngmt reported 1,543 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Westport Asset Mngmt owns 40,000 shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,492 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 34,819 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 24,117 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 2,974 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.45% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 483,103 shares. 5,300 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Goodnow Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 437,168 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Forestar Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital Inc holds 5,450 shares. Old Bancshares In holds 0.34% or 99,785 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech owns 46,630 shares. 108,667 were reported by Aviva Pcl. 164,396 are owned by Asset Mgmt Inc. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 150,754 shares. Pnc Fin Gp holds 234,628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 3,358 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 114,197 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 46,141 shares. Hightower Lc holds 90,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 8,644 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 810 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com accumulated 0.75% or 138,398 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 958,177 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 25,537 shares to 60,088 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 221,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.32M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

