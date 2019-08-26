Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Pbf Energy (PBF) Stake by $11.16 Million as Valuation Declined; Primo Water (PRMW) Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Boosted Position

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 610,389 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 87,828 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W.. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of stock or 409 shares. Mills David J also bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 1.17M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Northern accumulated 408,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 14,088 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 13,500 shares. Awm Investment Incorporated has 60,000 shares. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.89% or 394,142 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 51,419 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Teton Advisors invested in 13,121 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.25M shares. Amer Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 21,373 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 6,827 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 27,760 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Scout Invs invested in 432,886 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 15,931 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc accumulated 49,368 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 178,192 shares. Aperio Group Lc reported 56,484 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 22,190 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 35,413 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sir Cap Ltd Partnership reported 582,487 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 7.69M shares. 1,312 are held by Hanseatic Serv. 225,311 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

