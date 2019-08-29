Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Stake as Share Price Declined; Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 81.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 38,690 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 385,664 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.38% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.225. About 5.33 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH ROCKFORD, IL. ALLEGATIONS; 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 795,553 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc accumulated 11,132 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 746 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 26,869 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc stated it has 300,520 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,853 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 67,934 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 18,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl holds 0.01% or 88,043 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pittenger Anderson invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,102 shares to 30,505 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,595 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 371,100 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 108,977 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 918,964 shares. James reported 0.11% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.03% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 5,323 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,019 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 20 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Moreover, Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 7,962 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 53,267 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 16,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.