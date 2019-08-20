Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $11.16 Million; Huntington National Bank Position in T (TMUS) Has Cut by $923,703

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 13,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 155,760 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 169,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 1.70 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 1.77M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PBF Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 680 shares. Element Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 13,933 shares. Amer Intl Inc has 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Asset Management holds 9,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 0% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.45% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 11,314 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Incorporated owns 1,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.28% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 47,500 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 15,931 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation accumulated 7,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv owns 56,993 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ct holds 4.41% or 612,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 7,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru invested in 0.02% or 299,411 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 20,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na reported 417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). D E Shaw Com reported 1.95 million shares. Pnc Ser Gp accumulated 0.07% or 1.04 million shares. 294,343 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Palestra Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 5.25% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio. American National Ins Tx owns 61,975 shares. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dana Investment Advisors holds 1.58% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 486,337 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,854 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 5,000 shares stake.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.99 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.