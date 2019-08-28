Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased By $2.00 Million Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake; Cim Investment Mangement Has Increased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)’s stock rose 2.01%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 14.14 million shares with $154.21 million value, down from 14.34M last quarter. Banco Bradesco S A now has $58.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 6.22M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH 10% STK BONUS; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 172.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 1,895 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 2,995 shares with $725,000 value, up from 1,100 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $129.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $293.78. About 3.91 million shares traded or 114.16% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital holds 0.45% or 25,845 shares in its portfolio. 2,306 are owned by Cambridge Trust. Davenport Lc owns 23,379 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company has 40 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,257 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested in 770 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Company has invested 1.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bryn Mawr Tru Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mutual Of America Llc holds 58,913 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Invest House Limited Company has 73,207 shares. 665 were reported by Clean Yield Gru. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 1,306 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 20,442 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,867 shares to 1,984 valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) stake by 8,828 shares and now owns 8,672 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -11.09% below currents $293.78 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Cushman Wakefield Plc stake by 670,000 shares to 2.07M valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Azul S A stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) was raised too.