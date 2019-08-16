Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Position as Valuation Declined; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Market Value Rose, Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed by $341,325 Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 4.27 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 633,256 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Capital LP stated it has 12.84% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.97 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,719 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% or 5,621 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100,329 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested in 54.88 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. 9,873 are owned by Main Street Limited Liability Corporation. Ipswich Inv Management reported 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Amg Funds Limited has 1.67% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Trust Lp owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 325,475 shares. Security Natl Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial accumulated 0.02% or 1,145 shares. Swarthmore Group has invested 2.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azul S A by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis invested in 0.16% or 4,500 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A owns 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,350 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability owns 54,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. M&T Financial Bank reported 11,377 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lpl Llc invested in 0% or 10,990 shares. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 485,902 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 41,326 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Com owns 12,190 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd accumulated 16,371 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 9,937 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boys Arnold And Company Inc owns 4,150 shares. 14,205 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.