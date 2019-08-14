Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Holding by $2.00 Million; Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Stock Value Were Volatile While Moon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $114.07 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 14.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21M, down from 14.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 10.90 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 76,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47B, down from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 72.85% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY REVENUE OF $232.9 MLN, UP 14.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 1.6% SEQUENTIALLY; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 84 shares to 18,488 shares, valued at $579.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).