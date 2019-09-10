Capital Growth Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by $780,000; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $471,329

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 15,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 14.17 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 974,279 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35B for 19.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 6,349 shares to 33,076 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.