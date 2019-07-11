Capital Growth Management LP Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $8.08 Million; Stock Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $354,914

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 1.21M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $108.74. About 814,882 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 14,298 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 181,191 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 8,223 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 2.47 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Oakworth Capital holds 689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wade G W And stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Intrust Bankshares Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 18,499 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc Inc reported 371,423 shares stake. Financial Advisory has 3,041 shares. Sei Invs Communications has 290,891 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 4,186 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 94,067 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Us Inc holds 512,319 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 188,751 shares to 723,999 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 170,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $336.00 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura stated it has 62,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commerce State Bank has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,637 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 205 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 29,328 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 911,253 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 44,546 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 224,622 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,762 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 59,642 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management accumulated 2.22M shares. Scotia Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,074 shares. Asset Management invested 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Westpac Corp stated it has 10,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 73,800 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 19,655 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.