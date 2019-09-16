Capital Growth Management LP Has Boosted Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Stake by $3.72 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Boosted Its Holding by $454,255 as Share Value Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 3.98 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 390,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21 million, up from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 2.48 million shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Energy’s Integrated Success Creating Value – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Inc has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). World Asset owns 9,880 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 22,525 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 40 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 15,490 shares. Encompass Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 520,000 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. James Invest Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 7,535 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Captrust reported 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 0.2% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 448,890 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.1% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 28,400 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 709,976 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.60 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette holds 66,462 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 119,301 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd reported 678,723 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 470,740 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 248,562 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Financial Management Pro accumulated 2,303 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.2% or 5.16 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Communications owns 24.97 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 12.72M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meyer Handelman reported 1.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.58% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakworth has 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).