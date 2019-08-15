Capital Growth Management LP Decreased Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position; Last Week NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. New Flyer Industries has $52 highest and $34 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 83.50% above currents $25.34 stock price. New Flyer Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Altacorp maintained the shares of NFI in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Scotia Capital. See NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp analyzed 5,000 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)'s stock rose 2.81%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 339,200 shares with $71.07 million value, down from 344,200 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 190,231 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 469,016 shares traded or 80.33% up from the average. NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New Flyer Industries Inc. manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 13.94% above currents $197.47 stock price. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

