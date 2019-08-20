Capital Growth Management LP Decreased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake by $2.00 Million as Stock Rose; New Generation Advisors Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Cut by $1.15 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 14.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 14.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 15.20 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 13/03/2018 – CEO LAZARI SAYS BRADESCO AIMS TO SELL 2 PRODUCTS PER CLIENT BY YEAR-END, UP FROM 1.6 CURRENTLY; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GREW NEARLY 30 PCT IN MARCH; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.18 million market cap company. It closed at $4.47 lastly. It is down 62.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 28,144 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Martin And Co Incorporated Tn reported 160,972 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.01% or 17,882 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 407 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 46,602 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 89,141 were reported by Renaissance Technology Lc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,899 shares. 736,606 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). First Personal Fincl Ser holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 522 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD).

