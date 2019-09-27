Capital Growth Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ); Tci Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $469,984 as Share Value Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 6,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,785 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 74,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 4.50M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.40M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 2.89M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $35.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

