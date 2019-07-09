Capital Growth Management LP Boosted V F (VFC) Position by $6.02 Million; Cibc World Markets Boosted Its Holding in Concho Res Com (CXO) as Stock Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 474,087 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ellington Grp Limited Liability holds 9,900 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 33,096 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 2.04 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,753 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 25 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 891,417 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Limited Partnership has 1.72% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Reaves W H & owns 9,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 500,285 shares. 63 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 38,124 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,263 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) by 162,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.68% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 24,155 shares. 4.58M are held by Geode Capital Ltd Llc. Dupont Cap Management Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 33,392 shares. Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust invested in 98 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Counselors has invested 0.21% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wetherby Asset Management reported 6,607 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland & has invested 0.45% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Telos Capital Mngmt reported 0.84% stake. Btim Corp has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 15,085 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.07% or 61,573 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 139 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited, a Florida-based fund reported 53 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..