Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Position in Crown Castle Intl (CCI); As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Holder Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.02. About 1.65M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 5,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,155 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90M, down from 255,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.16. About 1.02M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 4.91 million shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 18,671 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 2,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd stated it has 128 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wade G W And has invested 0.85% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 16,229 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com owns 2,465 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 194,617 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Da Davidson & invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amer Asset Management holds 0.69% or 7,091 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp accumulated 745,996 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt owns 5,949 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Capital Ltd holds 0.76% or 23,035 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $31.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 3.82M shares to 15.51 million shares, valued at $71.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Com holds 36,680 shares. Nomura owns 160,463 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 21,037 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Enterprise Finance Service stated it has 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Essex Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,155 shares. 418,392 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Northstar Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,000 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.51% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 205,824 shares. Quantitative Investment Lc accumulated 0.17% or 27,900 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 17.68M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blb&B Limited Company owns 13,882 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). L S Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).