Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Its Geo Group New (GEO) Position by $420,000 as Stock Declined; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Share Price Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 2.42 million shares traded or 131.18% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 170,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.