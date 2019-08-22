Capital Growth Management LP Boosted By $19.55 Million Its Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Stake; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Shorts Lowered By 5.93%

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) stake by 207.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 850,000 shares as Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 1.26 million shares with $29.33M value, up from 410,000 last quarter. Companhia Brasileira De Dis now has $6.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 239,555 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) had a decrease of 5.93% in short interest. PENN’s SI was 10.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.93% from 11.50 million shares previously. With 1.94 million avg volume, 6 days are for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s short sellers to cover PENN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 762,672 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SCACCETTI JANE, worth $44,325. Shares for $170,000 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of stock or 11,000 shares. Snowden Jay A had bought 10,875 shares worth $212,171. 3,000 shares were bought by Reibstein Saul, worth $51,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 151 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 7.77M shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0% or 122,125 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc owns 37,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Whittier Trust invested in 260 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 811,652 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 21,600 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 3.32 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 88,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 136,125 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund holds 46,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 24.12 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

