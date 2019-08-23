Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Position; As Lowes Cosinc (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Norinchukin Bank The Has Upped Stake by $538,242

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Lowes Cosinc (LOW) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 4,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 192,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.09 million, up from 187,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Lowes Cosinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 4.70 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 336.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 112,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.03M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 1.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 24,327 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 87,630 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 304,322 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,990 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,482 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Lc reported 0.42% stake. New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Limited Company has invested 0.63% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 69,477 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability reported 18,118 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 317,525 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Baozun Trades Lower Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Roundup: Target, Lowe’s Report Earnings Beats; Pros Say Recession, Tariff Concerns Overblown – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelerscompanies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19,677 shares to 68,200 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 19,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,843 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (Call) (NYSE:AR) by 52,264 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Cirrus Logic, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRUS) 7.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “With Cirrus Logic, It’s Never A Dull Moment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRUS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 47.70 million shares or 6.27% less from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 33,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 40,211 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP stated it has 32,945 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 76,988 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 6,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 112,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 127 shares. Principal Financial Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 45,216 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 21,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vident Advisory Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 90,966 shares. Hikari Limited invested 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). State Street Corporation holds 2.17 million shares. 594,383 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl.