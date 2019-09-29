Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $3.60 Million; Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose While Intrust Bank Na Has Lowered Its Stake

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 7,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 21,379 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 29,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 3.26 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 76.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 31,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 9,793 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 5,733 shares to 10,066 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap reported 25,878 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 19,763 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr reported 392,739 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 154,900 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Street Corp accumulated 0.16% or 39.88 million shares. Davis R M reported 4,860 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 12,854 shares. 1.17M are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 180,078 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 12,038 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel has 20,775 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4,460 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.81% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.80 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Call) (NYSE:FL) by 47,700 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 193,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).