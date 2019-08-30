Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Us Concrete (Put) (USCR) Holding by $1.03 Million; Advisory Research Maintains Position in Albany International Corporati (AIN)

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (Put) (USCR) by 75.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 9,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 129,089 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Albany International Corporati (AIN) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 9,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 27,466 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 18,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Albany International Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 28,191 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,805 shares. First Dallas holds 1.8% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 60,526 shares. Da Davidson & Comm accumulated 33,531 shares. Principal Fin Gru has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Blackrock Inc has 2.30M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,700 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Parkside Retail Bank And has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 268,382 shares. Millrace Asset Grp invested 0.7% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Northern Trust owns 219,375 shares. Gm Advisory Gp owns 82,165 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,533 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,488 shares to 98,088 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

