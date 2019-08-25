Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (Call) (HCA) Holding as Stock Rose; Jensen Investment Management Lifted Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Valuation Declined

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) (HCA) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 24,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.40 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 160,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.26M, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.48M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 10,200 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles holds 0.9% or 7,936 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP has 421,482 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 65,004 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 28,120 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 2,939 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 11,025 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 264,116 shares. Assetmark invested in 84,070 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co has 49,695 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies owns 0.52% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,900 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 5,934 shares. Daiwa Group reported 0.11% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 35,097 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Segment Wealth Lc reported 1,786 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,959 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has 3,290 shares. Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,149 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.97 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 48,592 shares. Bessemer reported 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,426 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested in 13,252 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 8,109 shares stake. Graybill Bartz Limited holds 38,724 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,369 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).