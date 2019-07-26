Capital Fund Management Sa Stake in Shutterfly (Put) (SFLY) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; Skytop Capital Management Has Raised Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $2.16 Million; Stock Value Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 191,011 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (SFLY) by 130.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,600 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 235,293 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 48,600 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 7,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 1,178 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 203,872 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 50,511 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,282 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 37,610 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 302,516 shares. Jane Street Gp holds 16,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 55,460 shares. Aperio Grp Inc has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 3,013 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 355,877 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 111,179 shares to 12,421 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AMG) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Put) (NYSE:ANTM).

