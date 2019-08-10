Capital Fund Management Sa Stake in Navigators Group Inc/The (NAVG) Increased by $1.19 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Lowes Co (LOW) Holding Maintained by Greenwood Capital Associates Llc

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 22,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc/The (NAVG) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 17,220 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 80,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 63,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 797,353 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rothschild Corporation Il has 25,050 shares. King Luther holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 64,904 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company holds 1,636 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 860 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.37% or 35,020 shares. Wills Financial Group Inc Inc reported 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aureus Asset Limited stated it has 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hyman Charles D invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 7,898 are owned by Patten Gp. A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested in 2,880 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton has 4,997 shares. Davenport Com Lc holds 0.13% or 93,679 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 126,700 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares to 114,655 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 727,167 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 10,450 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 58,434 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 65,012 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 384,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 2,475 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 16,597 shares. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 8,387 shares. 834,192 are held by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 601,889 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 13,437 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 17,760 shares. 3,183 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 4,524 shares in its portfolio. 61,856 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arrowhead Pharma joins SmallCap 600; shares rise 7.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 56,850 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (Put) (NYSE:TRGP) by 94,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (Put) (NYSE:SCCO).