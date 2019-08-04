Capital Fund Management Sa Stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (MS) Trimmed by $730,800; Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Shellback Capital LP Boosted Its Stake by $1.81 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (MS) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 16.09M shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SPOKESMAN COMMENTS BY TELEPHONE; 25/04/2018 – MS pops up at Latitude; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAP FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) – SHIRE; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Advisory Revenue $574M; 13/03/2018 – SEGRO PLC SGRO.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 610P; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 139 FROM EUR 138; 24/05/2018 – Italy 10-yr yield above 2.4 pct may trigger wider contagion-Morgan Stanley

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 6.25 million shares traded or 180.79% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt holds 311,502 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.16M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,476 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 4,675 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital LP accumulated 46,861 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Republic Management Incorporated holds 0.18% or 809,828 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 49,734 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Natl Trust owns 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 18,529 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Focused has invested 4.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.67 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 9,771 are owned by Whittier Company.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 41,100 shares to 100,263 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Put) (NYSE:NOV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Put) (NYSE:APD).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

