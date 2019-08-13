Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Its International Paper Co (Put) (IP) Holding by $1.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Increased Its Idacorp (IDA) Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in International Paper Co (Put) (IP) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 37,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 249,300 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, up from 211,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in International Paper Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 3.19 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 17,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 239,732 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited accumulated 86,988 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 5,160 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Lc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 286,679 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 50,931 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.02% stake. Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & owns 8,534 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Murphy Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% or 32,817 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Citadel Advisors Limited Company stated it has 254,544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Enterprise Services Corp reported 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 51,442 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Put) (NYSE:RNG) by 32,700 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co/The (Put) (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0% or 23,225 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,362 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc owns 60,068 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Llc owns 700 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 28,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.09% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 188,400 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 0.69% or 142,410 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 39,609 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt stated it has 103,702 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,792 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.15% or 22,414 shares in its portfolio.