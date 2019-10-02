Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Its Centurylink (Put) (CTL) Stake; Dean Investment Associates Increased Cal Maine Foods (CALM) Holding By $1.98 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) stake by 42.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 48,220 shares as Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 161,292 shares with $6.73M value, up from 113,072 last quarter. Cal Maine Foods Inc now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 488,198 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Centurylink Inc (Put) (CTL) stake by 104.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 129,300 shares as Centurylink Inc (Put) (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 252,900 shares with $2.97M value, up from 123,600 last quarter. Centurylink Inc (Put) now has $12.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 7.32M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Have Dropped 11%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cal-Maine Foods, G1 Therapeutics, and Teekay LNG Partners Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Morning Note: Will McCormick Boost Dividend? Plus: Watching the Economy, Trade – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Cal-Maine Foods Misses Q1 Expectations – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 892 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 53,316 shares. Dean Capital Mngmt has 1.35% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 30,985 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 4.51 million shares stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 9,243 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 60,141 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 151,746 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co accumulated 51,431 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,617 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 4,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Lc holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 124,616 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Cadence Bancorp stake by 36,580 shares to 271,205 valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) stake by 19,645 shares and now owns 82,960 shares. Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) was reduced too.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. AT&T – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Fortinet Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 39,900 shares to 4,800 valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lear Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEA) stake by 45,600 shares and now owns 3,400 shares. Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,550 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.05% or 230,503 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.87% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 57,620 shares. California-based Cap has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 238,644 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Mngmt holds 0% or 104 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 358,627 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Lc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Southeast Asset Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. American Century Companies reported 469,844 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 12,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.