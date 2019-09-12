Capital Fund Management Sa Raised General Mills (Put) (GIS) Position By $17.01 Million; KLONDIKE GOLD CP ORDINARY SHARES (KDKGF) Sellers Increased By 51.52% Their Shorts

Capital Fund Management Sa increased General Mills Inc (Put) (GIS) stake by 167.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 327,200 shares as General Mills Inc (Put) (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 523,100 shares with $27.47M value, up from 195,900 last quarter. General Mills Inc (Put) now has $32.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

KLONDIKE GOLD CP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KDKGF) had an increase of 51.52% in short interest. KDKGF’s SI was 15,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 51.52% from 9,900 shares previously. With 80,300 avg volume, 0 days are for KLONDIKE GOLD CP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KDKGF)’s short sellers to cover KDKGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 30,000 shares traded. Klondike Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:KDKGF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Square Inc stake by 637,841 shares to 104,359 valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Airlines Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 874,200 shares and now owns 113,000 shares. Cerner Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.14% below currents $54.38 stock price. General Mills had 20 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Bank of America maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fin stated it has 11,473 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 49,256 shares. City Hldgs has 51,056 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 202,038 shares. Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 23,643 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 48,050 shares. Moreover, Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 13,159 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4.07 million shares. Aviva Public Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 218,799 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 6,566 are owned by Compton Capital Inc Ri. Bollard Lc owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,357 shares.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $27.78 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, zinc, and lead. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 527 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

