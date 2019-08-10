Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Position by $12.73 Million; General Mills (GIS) Market Value Rose While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 159,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 466,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.68M, up from 307,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 6,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 58,345 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 52,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 95,065 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Company Asset Us reported 399,448 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jensen Inv Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 6,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 80,857 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 16,181 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp stated it has 26,256 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Farmers Bancorp reported 7,118 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 98,579 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 593,908 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,609 shares. 224,225 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0% or 14,670 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 60,450 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 224 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares to 44,918 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,579 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi accumulated 139,864 shares. Tributary Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Terril Brothers reported 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 219,393 shares. Hendley & accumulated 11,880 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 173,227 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited holds 100,808 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 890,562 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited has 7,268 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv reported 52,276 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,342 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 33,755 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Braun Stacey has 0.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mathes Inc owns 6,075 shares.

