Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Best Buy Co (BBY) Holding; Transact Technologies (TACT) Sentiment Is 1.82

Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 20 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their stakes in Transact Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.72 million shares, down from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Transact Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) stake by 54.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 73,314 shares as Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 208,414 shares with $11.04M value, up from 135,100 last quarter. Best Buy Co Inc now has $18.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 571,437 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) stake by 32,900 shares to 17,900 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 5,200 shares and now owns 20,400 shares. Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 31,388 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 40,071 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.17% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Victory Capital Management stated it has 40,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,326 shares. Samlyn Capital Lc holds 267,854 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 321,766 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Perkins Cap Management accumulated 5,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 389,641 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 4,590 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny reported 51,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 31,455 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Fort LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Aperio Group Inc Lc invested in 180,409 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Best Buy Co has $90 highest and $60 lowest target. $77.60’s average target is 14.13% above currents $67.99 stock price. Best Buy Co had 19 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by CFRA on Wednesday, February 27 to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 137 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated for 90,865 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 363,700 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.13% invested in the company for 118,100 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,710 shares.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $86.50 million. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers.