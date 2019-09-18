Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Amedisys (AMED) Stake By $6.81 Million; Omega Advisors Has Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding By $9.35 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 554.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 56,260 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock rose 15.02%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 66,398 shares with $8.06M value, up from 10,138 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $4.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 76,903 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer

Omega Advisors decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)'s stock declined 5.94%. The Omega Advisors holds 330,000 shares with $18.44M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $35.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 849,546 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 36.22% above currents $53.17 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 225,004 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 5,440 shares stake. Private Advisor Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 13,300 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 10,696 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 40,875 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.29 million shares. 7.38 million are held by Northern Tru Corp. 141,429 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 29,154 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.20 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc reported 4,492 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 95,439 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Omega Advisors increased Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 1.12M shares to 1.61M valued at $22.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) was raised too.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 10,217 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Carroll Associate accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Blair William & Company Il reported 7,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 7,701 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 1,858 shares. Zebra Limited Liability accumulated 7,410 shares. 8,200 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 17,966 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc accumulated 37,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.04% or 16,193 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.03% or 25,587 shares. Bell Fincl Bank has 0.11% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,931 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amedisys has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $142.25’s average target is 8.13% above currents $131.56 stock price. Amedisys had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital.