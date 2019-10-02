Capital Fund Management Sa Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Has Boosted by $7.95 Million as Shares Declined; Destination Wealth Management Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 1656.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 497,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 527,017 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 2.94M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 123,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60M, up from 119,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 3.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent; 06/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,661 shares to 47,367 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,639 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beck Mngmt Lc holds 1.63% or 28,044 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Green Valley Limited Co owns 3.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 581,306 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 108 shares. 3,008 are owned by Bath Savings Tru Com. Moreover, Duncker Streett Communications has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,852 shares. West Chester Advsrs has invested 0.85% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hm Payson And owns 124,964 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Llc accumulated 63,044 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Century has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jacobs & Ca holds 0.1% or 5,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass has 1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 85,833 shares. Associated Banc holds 39,731 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt owns 3,785 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart mulls over options for JetBlack – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart closing a local Neighborhood Market store – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.