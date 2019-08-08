Capital Fund Management Sa Position in Trex Co (TREX) Trimmed by $731,600 as Share Price Rose; Albert D Mason Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $1.11 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $167.58. About 276,194 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 65.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 52,527 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Payrolls In-Line at 156K, Slowing from 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Futures drift higher on Apple results; Fed rate decision awaited – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman’s Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0.28% or 9,174 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.08% or 1.32 million shares. 47,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communication. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 243,065 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 113,301 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.17% or 578,588 shares. Pension Ser reported 480,248 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,028 shares. Company Of Virginia Va reported 88,901 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adirondack Tru Communications reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parkside Bancshares Tru has 3,237 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Veritable LP owns 30,513 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Asset Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Twst.com published: “Trex Company Inc.: Trex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Trex Are Falling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brinker reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 363,330 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 15,249 shares. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 112,372 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 12,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.06% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aqr Management Lc reported 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Assetmark has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 883,633 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 51,440 shares to 54,340 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).