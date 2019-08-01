Capital Fund Management Sa Position in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Boosted by $4.86 Million as Shares Rose; National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 526.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 35,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 42,228 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 6,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.62. About 1.54 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 129,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 258,678 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 388,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 3.29 million shares traded or 382.60% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 553,502 shares to 36,187 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

