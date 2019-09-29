Capital Fund Management Sa Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut by $50.34 Million; Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Holding Maintained by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 96.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 41,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 67,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67M, up from 64,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.62% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 1.27 million shares traded or 144.14% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 4,892 shares to 19,489 shares, valued at $21.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S P D R S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,015 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.