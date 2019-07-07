Capital Fund Management Sa Maintains Stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI); Petroleum & Resources Cut Its Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake by $693,900 as Market Value Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.74M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 174.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,722 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 551,858 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 236,458 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. S&T Bancorp Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 122,627 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc stated it has 56,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ariel Invests Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 35,775 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Swiss Savings Bank reported 1.22M shares stake. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.04% or 8,587 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 5,110 shares. Prudential has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Aqr Ltd stated it has 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 86,739 were reported by Laffer. Twin Tree Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 67,236 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) (NYSE:LVS) by 26,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (Put) (NYSE:LAZ).