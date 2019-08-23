Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Its Fedex (Put) (FDX) Position; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Its Tillys (TLYS) Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) stake by 47.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 69,600 shares as Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 76,300 shares with $12.31M value, down from 145,900 last quarter. Fedex Corp (Put) now has $40.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.39. About 393,746 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 24/03/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FedEx no longer plans to build $259 million distribution center in Greenwood; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Tillys Inc (TLYS) stake by 52.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as Tillys Inc (TLYS)’s stock declined 31.12%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 568,090 shares with $6.32M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Tillys Inc now has $256.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 50,188 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Ser reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The New Jersey-based Systematic Fin Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 718 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 51 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares. Amer Group Inc reported 13,082 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 67 are owned by Pnc Financial Ser Gp. James Investment Inc has invested 0.04% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited stated it has 11,894 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Cooper Creek Prtn Management Ltd Llc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 568,090 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company holds 329,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 400,918 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $28,683 were bought by Henry Michael on Tuesday, March 19.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77M for 12.22 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.18% or 18,503 shares. Moreover, Stralem & has 2.98% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,033 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 931,431 shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 188,721 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 2,800 are owned by E&G Advsr Lp. 1,320 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 21,782 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America, New York-based fund reported 686 shares. Moreover, Chatham Group has 0.89% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,013 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc has invested 1.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lord Abbett Ltd Company accumulated 28,300 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,546 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Kellogg Co (Put) (NYSE:K) stake by 142,100 shares to 208,400 valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell International Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 33,400 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.