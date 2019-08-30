Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Its Best Buy Co (Put) (BBY) Stake; Shorts at GMP CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GMPXF) Lowered By 10.76%

GMP CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GMPXF) had a decrease of 10.76% in short interest. GMPXF’s SI was 76,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.76% from 85,500 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 12 days are for GMP CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GMPXF)’s short sellers to cover GMPXF’s short positions. It closed at $2.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Best Buy Co Inc (Put) (BBY) stake by 73.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 99,100 shares as Best Buy Co Inc (Put) (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 36,000 shares with $2.56M value, down from 135,100 last quarter. Best Buy Co Inc (Put) now has $17.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 841,374 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018

GMP Capital Inc., an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial services and products to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $147.77 million. It operates in two divisions, Capital Markets and Wealth Management. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking services, including advisory and underwriting services, institutional research and sales, and trading services.

Among 4 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Best Buy Co has $88 highest and $7200 lowest target. $80’s average target is 25.55% above currents $63.72 stock price. Best Buy Co had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBY in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

