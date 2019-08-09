Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Stake by $7.73 Million; Market Value Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Stake Held by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 58,983 shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.62 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pinnacle Limited, a New York-based fund reported 11,575 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,614 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Com Il holds 0.07% or 33,173 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 13,098 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,500 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. The Indiana-based Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 144,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine Associates reported 108,405 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com reported 7,086 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, New York-based fund reported 37,920 shares. Ent Fincl Ser reported 946 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.83M shares or 2.69% of the stock. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,427 shares. Mairs & Power invested in 1,442 shares. Punch Assocs Investment Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 30,182 shares. Indiana Investment Mgmt Company reported 1,327 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Becker Capital reported 0.01% stake. 8,869 were reported by Washington Com. 33,000 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Kistler reported 620 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.47% or 4,250 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group stated it has 25,606 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tarbox Family Office holds 4,644 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 1,554 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $894.99M for 13.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.