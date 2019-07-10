Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Aptiv Plc (DLPH) Position as Share Value Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered by $2.19 Million Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc (DLPH) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 6,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,438 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Aptiv Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 1.29M shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 59.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.65 TO $4.95, EST. $4.82; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 26/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies launches 26th worldwide emissions standards book; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Dir Adams Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 27/04/2018 – Dir Wright Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 19,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 67,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 720,951 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.95M for 7.24 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 49.61% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.29 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $57.17 million for 6.55 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.99% negative EPS growth.

