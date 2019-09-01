Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Its Eagle Materials (Put) (EXP) Position; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $379,120

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 4,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 505,086 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.81 million, down from 509,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (EXP) by 107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 46,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 469,958 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 17,833 shares. Guggenheim owns 754,352 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 16,116 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 294,276 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset owns 6,431 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covington Inv Advsr has 32,217 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.09% or 5,527 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 94,212 are held by Richard C Young Limited. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 87,920 shares stake. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Com holds 25,444 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 1.96% or 1.47M shares. Opus Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 10,782 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 33,600 shares or 5.9% of the stock.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 821 shares to 63,447 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NYSE:NSC) by 22,800 shares to 53,500 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (Put) (NYSE:HFC) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,400 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) (NYSE:TMO).