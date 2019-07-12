Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Its Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Holding by $393,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding Increased by Kbc Group Nv

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,242 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 98,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.90 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.29 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 15,000 shares worth $437,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,204 are held by Intl Group. Great Lakes Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 25,834 shares. Franklin accumulated 8.80 million shares. Focused Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 128,453 shares in its portfolio. 200,000 were accumulated by Knighthead Ltd Liability. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.38% or 45,171 shares. Legal General Public Ltd invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.09% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Aviva Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 83,873 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 851 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has 55,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 573,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23,625 shares to 13,475 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (Put) (NYSE:BLK) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,200 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (Put) (NYSE:EMN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 29,583 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 594,655 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0% or 114,581 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.76M shares. Rr Prtnrs LP stated it has 1.48 million shares or 4.82% of all its holdings. Raymond James & holds 0.02% or 362,746 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Jnba Fin Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 500 shares. Hudock Capital Gp has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.14% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).