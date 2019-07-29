Capital Fund Management Sa Increases Stake in Cit Group (CIT); Meyer Handelman Co Increases Position in Coca Cola Co Com (KO)

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 1579.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 159,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 146,583 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Arbitration Panel OKs Coca-Cola Competition With Monster Beverage – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,579 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

